Ulster SFC final: Cavan boss Mickey Graham 'driven' to repeat 1997 success

Graham is hoping for more Cavan celebrations after Sunday's Ulster SFC final

Cavan manager Mickey Graham has said winning the Ulster Championship would be the "be-all and end-all" for the county's supporters.

The Breffnimen have not lifted the title in 22 years, when they beat Derry by a point at Clones.

Cavan will take on Donegal in Sunday's Ulster SFC final at the same venue and Graham is determined to repeat the 1997 success he enjoyed as a player.

"I don't think Clones has seen anything like that since," he said.

"I remember the final whistle and just seeing the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of our supporters when they came on to the pitch.

"Cavan is a really traditional county when it comes to Gaelic football and what it meant to those people that day really was something special.

"No matter what people say about the Super 8s and the National League, the Championship is the be-all and end-all, and always has been for Cavan people.

"We're driven to have Cavan playing at the top table again. You have to dream, but we know we have a big task ahead of us in Sunday's final against Donegal."

'The hunger is still there'

Cavan reached Sunday's final by beating Armagh 0-23 to 0-17 in their semi-final replay at St Tiernach's Park, having upset Monaghan in their opener.

The county have not reached a final since 2001, when they lost by two points to Tyrone, and Graham is under no illusions about the importance of making the most of this appearance in an Ulster Championship decider.

"Cavan people have been starved of success and have had nothing to cheer about since 1997, but the hunger and desire are still there," Graham continued.

"The final is one to cherish for the people and it's a huge occasion for our supporters, but the players need to stay focused and make sure we don't get distracted in the build-up to the match."

'Michael Murphy? I'll tie him up'

Murphy captained Donegal to Ulster SFC success last year

While Sunday's final will be Cavan's first in 18 years, it will be an eighth in nine years for Donegal, who defeated Tyrone 1-16 to 0-15 in their last-four clash.

Declan Bonner's men go into the decider as many people's favourites to retain the title they won for the first time in four years last year.

The form of captain Michael Murphy has been a major factor for Donegal and, while Graham is wary of the full forward's threat, he warned of the risk of focusing too much attention on him.

"What will I do with Michael Murphy? I'll tie him up," the Cavan boss joked.

"Michael is probably the best player in the country at the moment, his all-round game is excellent and it is going to be a big ask for us to keep him quiet for 70 minutes.

"But they have a lot of quality all over the field and Michael Murphy is only one of many problems we will have in the final.

"We have to focus on our own performance, trust ourselves and make sure that we play to our strengths - then hopefully we can come out on the right side of the individual battles."