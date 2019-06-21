World Cup Rowing: NI's Rebecca Shorten helps GB to second in women's eight first heat

Rebecca Shorten (centre) and the GB team are aiming to make Sunday's World Cup final

Northern Ireland's Rebecca Shorten was part of the Great Britain women's eight team that came second in their first heat at the Rowing World Cup.

The GB crew finished behind USA and ahead of China and Netherlands in their first outing in Poznan on Friday.

The side will take part in Saturday's six-team repechage in which they must finish in the top four to qualify for Sunday's final.

Shorten helped GB to a silver medal at the recent European Championships.

In a thrilling final in Lucerne, Romania retained their title by 0.06 seconds, with Russia taking the bronze medal.