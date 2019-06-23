European Games: NI's Huston wins archery silver with Naomi Folkard

From the section

Patrick Huston reached the last 32 at the Rio 2016 Games

Patrick Huston has secured a silver medal with Team GB partner Naomi Folkard in the mixed team recurve archery at the European Games.

Belfast archer Huston and Folkard were beaten 5-1 by Italy in the Minsk final on Sunday.

Huston goes again in the individual event on Monday.

Meawnhile, Kirsty Barr finished 17th for Team GB in the women's trap shooting and Dromore's Mark Downey was 99th in the men's road race.