Ulster GP: Hickman and Harrison say Dundrod can regain 'fastest road race' title in August

Media playback is not supported on this device Lap record within reach at Ulster Grand Prix - Hickman

Leading riders Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison believe Dundrod can regain its title as the world's fastest road race at this year's Ulster Grand Prix.

The 7.4-mile County Antrim circuit lost the record to the Isle of Man TT Mountain course when Hickman clocked 135.453mph in the 2018 Senior TT.

This year's Ulster Grand Prix takes place from 5-10 August.

"If the conditions are right and the track is good I think it can become the fastest again," said Hickman.

"Overall I think the Ulster is a faster track with only one slow corner."

Harrison, the fastest ever rider around the Dundrod circuit with his 134.614 mph lap while winning the 2017 Superbike race, added: "I think it is a faster circuit and all we need is sunshine and a good close race and the lap record could go."

Media playback is not supported on this device Dean Harrison will 'have work cut out' at Ulster GP

However, while both riders said that they would like to set a new lap record, they insisted podium finishes will be their main aim at Dundrod.

"I would rather have a podium than a lap record, even if it is a world record," said Harrison.

Hickman and Harrison, who have dominated road racing's leading events in recent seasons, will go head-to-head in the Supersport, Superstock and Superbike classes at this year's Ulster Grand Prix.

Smith's BMW rider Hickman claimed a 2017 treble by winning both Supersport races and the Superstock event at Dundrod, while he won the Supersport and Superbike classes at last year's event.

Harrison won a Supersport TT in 2017 and earlier this month claimed a dramatic Senior TT win after Hickman suffered a mechanical failure.

"Dundrod is a track that suits my style because I like to carry plenty of corner speed and we are fairly certain we have sorted the water pressure problem we had on the Superbike at the TT," Hickman added.