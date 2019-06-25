All-Ireland qualifiers: Down midfielder Owen McCabe suffered a broken jaw in Mayo defeat

McCabe plays club football for Carryduff GFC

Down's Owen McCabe suffered a broken jaw in his side's five-point defeat by Mayo in Saturday's second-round All-Ireland qualifier.

It is believed the injury was caused by an accidental collision during the match at Pairc Esler, which the Mournemen lost 1-16 to 1-11.

McCabe's club Carryduff GFC revealed the injury in a tweet.

The young midfielder was one of 13 Championship debutants for Paddy Tally's side this year.

"We would like to wish Owen McCabe a speedy recovery," said the tweet from club, who are hoping he will be back in action for them soon.

"We hope to see him back in the purple and yellow soon for our push for promotion and tackling the Senior Championship," their Twitter post added.

McCabe registered a point for Down in Saturday's defeat, which meant the county has gone out at the second round stage of the qualifiers for the second season in a row.