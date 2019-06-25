European Games: Belfast fighter James McGivern loses last 16 bout in Minsk

James McGivern boxes out of the St George's Club in Belfast

Belfast boxer James McGivern has been beaten at the last-16 stage in the light-welterweight division at the European Games in Minsk.

The 21-year-old Commonwealth Games bronze medallist lost on a unanimous 5-0 verdict to Armenian Bachkou Hovennes.

Irish boxers Regan Buckley, Aoife O'Rourke and Michael Nevin will all contest last-16 bouts later on Tuesday.

Ireland cyclist Ryan Mullen was fourth in cycling's Men's Team Trial, less than one second off a medal place.

"4th. Possibly the most annoying place to finish in a major championships. Even worse when it's only one second," said Mullen on his Twitter account.

"But huge thank you regardless to Team Ireland and all the support staff for looking after me the last week. Sorry I couldn't bring home a medal for you."

Mullen's Ireland team-mate Michael O'Loughlin was sixth.

McGivern's conqueror Hovennes is the European champion and a world bronze medallist.