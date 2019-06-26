European Games: Michaela Walsh secures featherweight medal

Walsh has won both of her fights in Minsk by split decision

Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the European Games in Belarus.

The 26-year-old beat Ornella Wahner of Germany on a 4-1 split decision in their featherweight quarter-final.

The former EU gold medallist, who won a bronze at the inaugural European Games in 2018, will face Daria Abramova of Russia in her semi-final.

Walsh is the third Irish boxer to secure a medal after Regan Buckley and Michael Nevin both won on Tuesday.

Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker is among the other Irish fighters hoping to medal on day six of the boxing competition with Grainne Walsh, Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke also due into the ring later.

"I was a bit surprised by the harsh split [decision] but that's the current world champion and I've just dethroned her," Walsh said after her quarter-final win.

"I tried to stick to my tactics because my coaches came up with a brilliant game plan, I feel I'm just getting better fight by fight. I've had a tough draw but it will make winning the gold medal all the more worth it."

The two-time Commonwealth silver medallist added: "I'm proud but I'm not satisfied. My aim is for a gold medal so we'll move on to the next opponent and the job's not done yet."

Walker will face Samuel Kistohurry of France in his quarter-final while Grainne Walsh is up against Finland's Elina Gustafsson in the welterweight division.

World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington will fight Italian Irma Testa during the evening session in Minsk while middleweight O'Rourke goes up against GB's Lauren Price.