European Games: Michaela Walsh wins semi-final to secure at least silver medal

Walsh has won all three of her fights in Minsk by split decisions

Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh guaranteed at least a featherweight silver medal at the European Games by winning her semi-final in Minsk on Friday.

The 26-year-old beat Russian Daria Abramova 3-2 on a split decision to earn a shot at a gold medal in Belarus.

Walsh had lost to Abramova on a split decision at the European Elite Championships in Sofia last June.

Galway native Grainne Walsh will fight Karolina Koszewska of Poland in a welterweight semi-final at 12:50 BST.

Michaela Walsh, who won a bronze at the inaugural European Games in 2017, beat world champion Ornella Wahner of Germany 4-1 in her quarter-final earlier in the week to make the last four.

The Belfast boxer, also a two-time Commonwealth silver medallist, will face Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in Saturday's final at 14:00 BST.

Six Irish boxers are assured of taking home medals, having reached Friday's semi-finals.

Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker, Kellie Harrington, Regan Buckley and Michael Nevin will also be in action in the ring.