WSBK: Laverty to make racing return at Donington Park

Eugene Laverty sustained his wrist injuries during practice at Imola in May

Eugene Laverty will attempt to return from injury at the next World Superbike round at Donington Park this weekend.

The Toomebridge rider broke both wrists at Imola in May and had originally targeted a return at the last round at Misano.

Laverty has completed some running on a 300cc machine at Nutts Corner in preparation for his comeback.

He sits 14th in the standings after missing three rounds of the championship.

Fellow Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea heads into his home round sitting in second place in the standings behind Spaniard Alvaro Bautista.

The four-time WSBK champion won two races at the Italian circuit and moved to within 16 points of Ducati Bautista.

British Supersport 600 champion Eunan McGlinchey will make his World Supersport 300 debut at Donington Park.

The Aghadowey rider, who leads the Superstock 600 standings after back-to-back wins in the British series, will compete for French Glembbo Racing at the Leicestershire circuit.