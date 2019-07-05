World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty's Donington hopes dashed as he is declared unfit

Eugene Laverty sustained his wrist injuries during practice at Imola in May

Northern Ireland rider Eugene Laverty's hopes of making his comeback to World Superbike action at Donington Park on Saturday have been dashed after he was declared unfit to race.

The Toomebridge rider has been out of action since breaking both wrists in a crash at in the Imola round in May.

Laverty was 18th and last in both Friday's opening practice session at Donington Park on Friday.

A tweet from World Superbikes later announced the decision.

Laverty was 3.5 seconds adrift of pacesetter Tom Sykes in the first session and 2.6 seconds behind the Englishman, who also topped session two.

Jonathan Rea was fourth fastest in Friday's sessions behind Sykes, another Englishman Alex Lowes and Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Earlier this week, Laverty said that he couldn't "bear to stand on the sidelines if there's the slightest possibility I can compete".

Laverty has completed some running on a 300cc machine at Nutts Corner in preparation for his comeback.

He will now hope to get the all-clear to compete in the US round next weekend.

Fellow Northern Irishman Rea heads into his home round sitting in second place in the standings behind Spaniard Alvaro Bautista.

The four-time WSBK champion won two races at the Italian circuit and moved to within 16 points of Ducati rider Bautista.