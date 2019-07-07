World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea extends series lead by winning sprint race after red flag

Four-time WSB champion Rea won the sprint race at Donington

Jonathan Rea extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike Championship by winning the red-flagged sprint race at Donington Park.

The Northern Irishman moved 15 points clear of Alvaro Bautista after leading the race when it was stopped with three laps to go.

An oil spillage from Peter Hickman's bike caused a number of riders to come off and the red flag was raised.

Tom Sykes was removed from the results after coming off on the warm-down lap.

He had been second behind Rea when the red flag was raised but then went across the oil himself, came down and did not bring his bike back within the five-minute time limit.

It meant Toprak Razgatlioglu of Turkey was awarded second place and Leon Haslam was third, with former championship leader Bautista in fourth.

Rea had taken the series lead from the Spaniard by winning race one at Donington on Saturday.