Southern 100: Dean Harrison takes two wins on the opening day of racing

Harrison edged out Jamie Coward by just 0.4 seconds in the 600cc race

Dean Harrison twice took the top step of the podium on the opening day of racing at the Southern 100.

The Bradford rider clocked a quickest lap of 2:14.188 to win the Senior 1100cc race by nearly 10 seconds from Dunlop with Jamie Coward in third.

Harrison, who is targeting a third Solo Championship in a row, also edged out Coward in a tight Supersport A race.

Hexam's Dominic Herbertson took the 250/650cc race ahead of Rob Hodson and Jonathan Perry.

Harrison showed why he is a multiple winner at the Billown circuit in the opening race of the evening with a fastest speed of 114.019 to take the top step ahead of Dunlop, who was returning to action after recovering from serious injuries he suffered during the recent Donegal Rally.

Coward finished a further 15 seconds behind Dunlop in third place in the Senior Race but the Yamaha rider pushed Harrison all the way in a thrilling 600cc contest with the Silicone Kawasaki rider just coming home 0.4 seconds ahead of his rival, who produced the quickest lap of 2:18.707 in a tense finish to the race.

Halifax rider Coward was also in contention in the 250/650cc race before an incident at Church Bends forced him out of the race, which allowed Herbertson to take the chequered flag.

Yamaha rider Lee Hembury was the other winner on Wednesday as he took the 600cc B race ahead of Frankie Stennett and Ben Shuttlewood.