Paul Jordan: Magherafelt rider in fitness race for Ulster GP

Paul Jordan hopes for a repeat of his performance at the North West 200 in May

Paul Jordan is determined to be on the grid at the Ulster Grand Prix after suffering a broken thumb during a meeting in Anglesey in June.

The Dafabet/Devitt's Kawasaki rider from Magherafelt had an operation on the thumb and is confident he will be ready to race at Dundrod next month.

"I want to be racing at Armoy the week before the Ulster," Jordan said on a visit to Dundrod last week.

The 28-year-old was in impressive form before the crash in Wales.

A Supersport win at Kells followed a solid TT where his best result was a fourth-place finish in the Lightweight Supertwin race.

But it was Jordan's performance in the opening Supersport race at the North West 200 in May that highlighted his potential.

Jordan's Supersport win at the 2018 Armoy road races is among his career highlights

Jordan battled for the lead with Alastair Seeley, Dean Harrison, James Hillier and eventual winner Lee Johnston before retiring because of mechanical problems on the penultimate lap when he was in fourth place.

"The 600cc is my favourite class and the results at the North West didn't look as good as it felt." he added.

"I think I can repeat that performance at the Ulster though - Dundrod is fast and flowing and that suits my style."