World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea extends championship lead as Chas Davies wins final race

Jonathan Rea further extended his lead in the World Superbike standings after finishing second in race two at Laguna Seca.

The Northern Irishman won the first and Superpole races but was denied a hat-trick by Ducati's Chaz Davies.

Rea's title rival Alvaro Bautista retired in the pits early and the difference is now 81 points at the top.

Davies jumped Rea off the line and held the Kawasaki at bay to win by 3.333 seconds.

Bautista, who was cleared to race despite suffering a shoulder injury in a crash in the Superpole race, peeled off on lap two meaning the Spaniard suffered a pointless weekend for the first time this season.

His Ducati team-mate Davies hit the front from the off, swapping positions with Rea on lap three before the Welshman pulled away to win his first race this season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third, with Alex Lowes and Tom Skyes rounding out the top five.

"Chaz was incredibly strong but I'm still really satisfied with our weekend," Rea told Eurosport after the race.

"We made a couple of changes after the Superpole race and I'm ready for the summer break now."

Rea's recent form of six wins from eight races, plus Bautista's misfortune, has seen a 142-point swing in the standings and he has now won nine races this season, compared to the Spaniard's 14.

Bautista won the first 11 races of the season to build up a 61-point lead over Rea after the sprint race at Jerez but the Spaniard rider has now crashed at four consecutive rounds at the Spain, Italy, Great Britain and United States events.

Rea's Superpole victory in the USA was his 80th World Superbike victory, and the 250th for a British rider in the series.

Eugene Laverty was 12th on his return to racing action after breaking both wrists in an accident at Imola seven weeks ago.

The championship now takes a summer break, with the first of the four remaining rounds taking place at Portimao in Portugal on 7 and 8 September.