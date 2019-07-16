British Superbikes: Laverty replaces injured Farmer for Snetterton

Michael Laverty replaces the injured Keith Farmer in the Tyco BMW team for Snetterton

Michael Laverty will replace injured compatriot Keith Farmer in the Tyco BMW team for this weekend's British Superbike round at Snetterton.

Northern Ireland rider Farmer had surgery after suffering bilateral fractures to both lower legs in a practice crash at Knockhill last month.

Laverty rode for the Moneymore-based team run by Hector and Philip Neill last year, finishing 13th in BSB.

The 38-year-old is a former race winner at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk.

Laverty has been competing in World Endurance Championship events this season, along with his MotoGP television commitments.

Tyco BMW's other British Superbike rider Christian Iddon suffered a fractured left tibia in a crash at Knockhill.

"It's in difficult circumstances that we have been forced to look for replacement options, but first and foremost, we wish Keith Farmer a speedy recovery from his injuries," said team manager Philip Neill.

"After considering various options, we believe Michael Laverty was the correct choice for this weekend at Snetterton. He is a former BSB winner at Snetterton, as well as being a podium finisher with Tyco BMW.

"We are currently assessing the situation round-by-round and we would like to thank Michael for his support at short notice for this weekend."

Laverty commented: " It's nice to be able to get back into the Championship, especially with the Tyco BMW team, they are like family to me and we have such a history together. I'm quite excited to ride the all-new S1000RR and see what it feels like.

"Obviously I would like it to be under different circumstances with Keith being out through injury, so I would like to wish him the best for a speedy return.

"I have been riding in the World Endurance Championship this year but not sprint racing. I have had no time to test the bike so it's straight in on Friday. I'll be giving it my best shot to give a good account of myself and the Tyco BMW team this weekend."