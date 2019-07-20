British Superbikes: Jack Kennedy wins at Snetterton as Alastair Seeley comes third

Alastair Seeley came third after a tight battle with Brad Jones

Dubliner Jack Kennedy won the opening British Supersport race at Snetterton to extend his lead at the top of the series leaderboard.

Kennedy won the 10-lap race by almost three seconds from Brad Jones, who narrowly beat Northern Ireland's Alastair Seeley to second.

It was an eighth victory of the year for Kennedy, who only briefly trailed Jones early on.

Jones beat Seeley by 0.036 seconds at the chequered flag.

Seeley had overtaken Jones at the halfway point but just missed out on second as they were locked in a battle for the final few rounds.