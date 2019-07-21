Faugheen road races: Sheils and McGee secure doubles

Derek Sheils was a double winner in the Superbike class

Derek Sheils secured a big bike double at the Faugheen road races on Sunday while Derek McGee won the Supersport 600cc and 125cc/Moto3 classes.

Dubliner Sheils took victory by 0.05 seconds over Mullingar man McGee in the Open race, with Michael Sweeney third.

The top three came home in the same order in the Grand Final, with Burrows Engineering RK Racing Suzuki rider Sheils winning by 0.3 seconds.

Sweeney took a convincing win in the Supertwins race after McGee retired.

The Skerries rider enjoyed a 6.78-seconds margin of victory over Paton-mounted James Chawke, with Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed completing the podium.

McGee, who had set the pole position time for all four of his classes, retired on lap four.

McGee led for most of the Open race before being pipped to the chequered flag by Sheils, who also emerged a narrow winner in a fiercely contested Grand Final to make it seven straight national road race Superbike successes in a row.

McGee edged out Michael Browne by less than a second in the Supersports, followed by Sweeney and Tweed, but the Republic of Ireland rider was 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Melissa Kennedy by the end of the 125/Moto3.

Wayne Kennedy made up the rostrum positions in that class, with Gary Dunlop, Sam Grief and Nigel Moore completing top six leaderboard.