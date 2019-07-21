British Superbikes: Kennedy extends lead over Seeley with Supersport double

Kennedy was flanked by Jones and Seeley on the podium in both Supersport races

Jack Kennedy extended his lead over Alastair Seeley to 22 points at the top of the British Supersport standings after a win double at Snetterton.

Kennedy followed up his success in the 10-lap sprint race on Saturday by taking a seven-second victory in the feature race over 12 laps on Sunday.

Carrickfergus rider Seeley finished third in both races behind Luke Jones.

Andrew Irwin had fourth and fifth place finishes in the Superbike class to lie eighth overall in the series.

Honda Racing rider Irwin remains in firm contention to make the end-of-season Top Six Showdown.

Scott Redding won both Superbike races from Be Wiser Ducati team-mate Josh Brookes on Sunday and now enjoys a 38-point advantage over nearest rival Tommy Bridewell in the championship.

Northern Ireland riders Keith Farmer and Glenn Irwin were ruled out of the sixth round of the championship at Snetterton through injury and illness respectively.

Farmer's replacement in the Tyco BMW team for this round, Michael Laverty, achieved ninth and 11th positions for the Moneymore-based outfit.

Lee Johnston recorded two sixth spots in the Supersport events, with Richard Kerr ninth and 11th.

Andy Reid finished 14th in the Superstock 1000cc race while Scott Swann was fourth and fifth and Rhys Irwin seventh and 13th in the latest round of the British Talent Cup.

Swann now lies fifth in the series, with Irwin occupying sixth.

Korie McGreevy was sixth in the British Superstock 600cc class, with Caolan Irwin fourth and Kevin Keyes fifth.

The next British Superbike round will be staged at Thruxton, near Hampshire, from 2-4 August.