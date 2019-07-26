Armoy Road Races: McGee pips Jordan in photo finish

Derek McGee was the man to beat in national road races before suffering leg and back injuries in a practice crash at the Isle of Man TT in June

Derek McGee edged out Paul Jordan by 0.002 seconds in a thrilling first Supersport race at the Armoy Road Races.

Mullingar rider McGee beat Jordan on the run to the line with the race decided by a photo finish.

Michael Sweeney was third ahead of the returning Michael Dunlop with less than one second covering the top four.

Tommy Henry won the opening Senior Support race from Ryan Fenton and Andy McAllister.

Jordan, who was returning to action after thumb surgery, was second coming out of the final corner in the 600cc race but couldn't beat McGee on the dash to the flag despite setting the fastest lap of the race.

The pair came together after the chequered flag, bringing out the red flag, but a result was declared and both riders were unhurt in the incident.

Derek Sheils, who is aiming to extend his seven-race winning run in the Open class on Saturday, crashed out unhurt on the third lap of the race.

Saturday's racing will see a 10-race schedule at the County Antrim circuit, with the feature 'Race of Legends' closing the event.