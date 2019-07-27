Armoy Road Races: Michael Dunlop earns triumph 16 days after breaking pelvis

Michael Dunlop claimed his 18th win at the Armoy Road Races despite being on crutches

Michael Dunlop won the first Superbike race at the Armoy Road Races just 16 days after breaking his pelvis at the Southern 100.

Dunlop, who is walking with the aid of crutches, beat Derek Sheils and Michael Sweeney with a dominant ride in the Open race, winning by 4.4 seconds.

It was an 18th victory for the Tyco BMW rider around his home circuit at Armoy.

Earlier, Derek McGee completed a hat-trick of wins after winning the Moto 3 and Supersport races.

Sheils had dominated the Superbike class in the national road races, winning seven big bike races in a row, but had to settle for second behind a rejuvenated Dunlop in the Open race.

Dunlop will now go in as favourite for the feature 'Race of Legends' Superbike race in Saturday's closing encounter.

McGee, who edged out Paul Jordan in Friday's thrilling Supersport opener, eased to victory ahead in the 600cc race, with Jordan sitting out the day's racing after a coming together between the pair after the chequered flag.

Mullingar rider McGee also won the Moto 3 race from Gary Dunlop and Melissa Kennedy to complete a treble at the event, with Barry Davidson winning the Supersport 300 class in the same race.

Davidson made it a double and was first home in the Junior Classic race, with Vinny Brennan coming out on top in the opening Junior Support race around the County Antrim circuit.