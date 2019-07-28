Jonathan Rea helps Kawasaki team win Suzuka 8 Hour event after successful appeal

Jonathan Rea is on course for a fifth successive World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea helped the Kawasaki team win a dramatic Suzuka 8 Hour event after a successful appeal following the Northern Irishman's late crash.

World Superbike champion Rea, 32, had a commanding lead as he rode the final leg for Kawasaki in Japan.

However, Rea slid off with just two minutes left in the event after another bike had deposited fluid on the track.

After huge confusion, Rea and Kawasaki team-mates Leon Haslam and Toprak Razgatlioglu were declared winners.

The race was red-flagged following's Rea's spill and Kawasaki were initially thought to be winners.

However, the team's failure to make it back to the paddock within the stipulated five-minute window then led to the Yamaha team of English rider Alex Lowes plus Dutchman Michael van der Mark and Japan's Katsuyuki Nakasuga being declared winners.

However, Kawasaki launched an appeal which was upheld as the official results showed Rea's team winning by 18.720 seconds from the Yamaha trio.

Rea is on course for a fifth successive World Superbike title as he holds an 81-point lead going into the mid-season series in the series.