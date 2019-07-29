British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin joins Tyco BMW following split with JG Speedfit Kawasaki

Irwin finished third in last year's championship

Glenn Irwin has announced he is joining Tyco BMW for the rest of the British Superbike season.

The 29-year-old rider last week parted ways by "mutual consent" with JG Speedfit Kawasaki after a difficult start to the campaign.

Irwin missed the last BSB round at Snetterton with a virus.

"I'd like to thank TAS Racing, Tyco and BMW for this opportunity to ride the Tyco BMW S1000RR for the remainder of the season," the Carrick rider said.

"They are a team I've always looked up to and aspired to race for, so to now get that opportunity, I'm absolutely delighted."

He added: "I've raced against the new BMW S1000RR this season already, and it looks like a strong package with plenty of potential, so I can't wait to get going."

The switch will see Irwin, who finished third in last year's championship, team up with Christian Iddon for this weekend's race at Thruxton.

"To get the opportunity to sign someone of his calibre halfway through the season will hopefully prove to be a big plus for everyone involved with Tyco BMW," said Tyco BMW team manager Phillip Neil.

"He will be thrown into the deep end a little at Thruxton, learning a new bike and working with a new team, but having six rounds left for him to show his full potential on the S1000RR will allow us to be realistic this weekend with our expectations."