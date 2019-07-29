Rory Gallagher: Fermanagh manager resigns after two years in charge

Gallagher's Fermanagh side lost to Donegal in the 2018 Ulster final

Rory Gallagher has stepped down from his role as manager of Fermanagh after two years in charge.

The former Donegal boss guided the Ernesiders to an Ulster final and promotion to Division Two of the national league last year.

The Fermanagh native informed county board officials and the players of his decision on Monday.

"We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future," the county committee said.

"We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019."

Fermanagh's appearance in the 2018 Ulster final, when they lost 2-18 to 0-12 to Donegal at Clones, was their first in 10 years.

They lost again to Donegal in this year's Ulster SFC, this time in their first outing at the quarter-final stage, and then lost narrowly to Monaghan in their opening qualifier.

Gallagher played for Fermanagh and Cavan before beginning a coaching career which has included being a member of Jim McGuinness' backroom team when Donegal won the All-Ireland title in 2012.