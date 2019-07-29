Michael Dunlop: Ballymoney rider has broken wrist put in plaster

Dunlop posted the image on social media on Monday

Michael Dunlop's participation in the Ulster Grand Prix is in doubt after he had his broken wrist put in plaster on Monday.

The Ballymoney rider is believed to have aggravated the injury while racing at Armoy on Saturday.

The original injury was sustained in a crash at the Southern 100 on 11 July in which he also suffered a broken pelvis.

Dunlop won both Superbike races at Armoy as he returned to action for the first time after the crash.

The 30-year-old posted an image of himself on social media with his arm in plaster on Monday.

More to follow.