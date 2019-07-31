David Johnson: Australian confident of podium finish at Ulster Grand Prix

Johnson finished third in this year's Isle of Man TT Superstock race

Australian road racer David Johnson believes he can claim another podium finish at next month's Ulster Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old will be on the grid for the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races at Dundrod.

He was a late replacement for Michael Dunlop at last year's event and made the most of his opportunity by coming third in the curtailed Superbike race.

"A podium is within reach at Dundrod," said Johnson.

"It will be hard and a win would be another step but that's what we have to work towards with a perfect set-up for the bike.

"I want good weather and dry roads this year to really enjoy riding around here."

Johnson is hoping that his Ulster Grand Prix bid will be boosted by being more familiar with his Honda Racing bike than he was last year.

"When I rode for the Tyco BMW team last season I didn't even sit on the bike before I got to Dundrod," he explained.

"I am looking forward to the Ulster because I will be riding bikes I am familiar with this year.

"I am also hoping the team will have a test day at Kirkistown before practice begins."

Johnson's team-mate Ian Hutchinson, meanwhile, will miss this year's Ulster Grand Prix to have further surgery on his injured leg.

The 2019 race week runs from 7-10 August.