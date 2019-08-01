Dan Ryan: Australian to remain as Northern Ireland coach

Former Manchester Thunder boss Dan Ryan took over from Elaine Rice at NI coach

Dan Ryan will continue as Northern Ireland coach after the Australian penned a new deal on Thursday.

Ryan was appointed to the post last year and guided the team to 10th at the recent World Cup in Liverpool.

"I've really enjoyed my short amount of time with the national team so I'm really pleased to continue on the journey with them," he said.

"I've seen some great progress in a number of different areas and the World Cup was an unbelievable experience."

Northern Ireland are now building towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He added: "I'm hopeful that with more time together, more funding and resources, plus more competitive match opportunities we will be better placed to move forward."

"Just having the opportunity to compete against the best in the world on the sport's biggest stage was something we all embraced and gained so much from."