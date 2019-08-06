Michael Dunlop: Tyco BMW rider passed fit for Ulster GP

Dunlop was walking with the aid of crutches at Armoy but still won two Superbike races at his home event

Michael Dunlop has been passed fit to compete in this year's Ulster Grand Prix after passing a medical.

The Tyco BMW rider's right arm had been in plaster after aggravating a wrist injury at his home event, the Armoy Road Races, on 27 July.

Just weeks earlier, the 30-year-old fractured his pelvis in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

The Ballymoney rider won both Superbike races at Armoy, despite walking with the aid of crutches.

"After he sustained injuries in a crash at the Southern 100 on 11 July, the UGP organisers wanted to be certain Michael would be fit to ride," said Noel Johnston, clerk of the course for the Ulster GP.

"A medical examination by a doctor from the MCUI Medical team was requested and carried out on Monday.

Michael has passed that and will line up for practice on Wednesday morning on his Tyco BMW."

Four Ulster GP road races will be held on Thursday evening, with seven scheduled for Saturday's main programme.

Dunlop is a six-time winner at the Ulster Grand Prix but hasn't won at Dundrod since 2013

Dunlop also suffered "serious" injuries after crashing out of June's Donegal International Rally, but returned for the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man two weeks later.

A heavy accident while chasing Dean Harrison in a 1000cc race at Billown left the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner with a fractured pelvis.

His racing return at Armoy came as a surprise, making it 19 wins at the 'Race of Legends' before admitting himself into hospital after racing.

Dunlop is a six-time Ulster Grand Prix winner but has not topped the podium at Dundrod for six years.

This year's race week runs from 7-10 August.