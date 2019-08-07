Mickey Harte: Peter Donnelly would be "a fool" not to try Ulster challenge

Mickey Harte has been in charge of Tyrone teams since 1991 and took charge of the senior side in 2003

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Peter Donnelly is "the ideal" gaelic football coach but understands his reasons for choosing a new role with Ulster Rugby.

Harte said Donnelly, Tyrone's strength and conditioning coach, would have been "a fool" not to try this new challenge.

"Pete always had ambitions to better himself and go into professional sport and I think it will help him develop as a person and as a coach," Harte said.

Donnelly won't join Ulster until after the conclusion of Tyrone's season.

The Red Hands play Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final, their fourth time to reach the penultimate stage in the last five years.

Peter Donnelly celebrates with his son Olly after winning the Tyrone SFC title with his club Coalisland in 2018

Donnelly is highly rated as a strength and conditioning coach.

As a player, he captained Tyrone to an All-Ireland minor title and won two senior All-Ireland SFC titles and three Ulster championships.

He joined Cavan GAA as a strength and conditioning coach during their golden era of underage success, helping them to Ulster U21 titles in 2013 and 2014 before returning to his native county.

From Coalisland, Donnelly has played a pivotal role in Tyrone reaching four All-Ireland semi-finals in the last five years.

"He has been with the team for so long, I always felt he was the ideal strength and conditioning coach for gaelic football because he had a lot of experience of playing the game," said Tyrone boss Harte.

Some of Tyrone's regular first team players sat out Sunday's Super 8s defeat by Dublin in Omagh, with the Red Hands already assured of an All-Ireland semi-final place

"He knows what's required to be good at the game so the two elements of being a footballer and a strength coach matched well for him, but when Ulster Rugby came looking for him he would be a fool not to go for it."

Harte hinted Donnelly may still be involved in some capacity in Tyrone GAA adding; "I don't think he will be lost to Tyrone football".

"I think he will always be in touch with the place he started out in."

Donnelly, who has been linked with a move into the professional sporting arena in the past, is now taking the plunge with Ulster and a professional full-time set-up at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster reached the knockout stages of the Champions Cup last season under head coach Dan McFarland, as well as the Pro14 semi-finals.