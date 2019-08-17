British Superbikes: Seeley fifth as Kennedy wins at Cadwell

From the section

Alastair Seeley finished fifth in Saturday's 12-lap Supersport sprint race at Cadwell Park as Jack Kennedy won to extend his lead in the series.

EHA Racing Yamaha rider Seeley came home 13 seconds behind Dubliner Kennedy and remains third in the championship standings, 56 points behind Kennedy.

Kennedy enjoys a 48-point lead over nearest challenger Brad Jones, who was runner-up at the Lincolnshire circuit.

The feature race will take place on Sunday, along with two Superbike races.

Kennedy won by 6.93 seconds from Jones, with Kyle Ryde third.

Fermanagh's Lee Johnston was 10th, Richard Kerr 11th and Ross Patterson 12th.