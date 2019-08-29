Irish Premiership: Ballymena United sign striker Aaron Burns on two-year contract

Aaron Burns (left) scored seven goals in 36 appearances for Coleraine

Ballymena United have signed Aaron Burns on a two-year contract one week after the striker left derby rivals Coleraine by mutual consent.

Burns, 27, joins his brother Andrew at the Showgrounds club and will add to the Braidmen's striking options following the summer departures of Johnny McMurray and Matthew Shevlin.

Ballymena are away to Carrick Rangers in a Premiership match on Friday night.

Glenavon host Coleraine in Friday's other top-flight fixture.

Neither the Lurgan Blues nor the Bannsiders have made the start to the season that they would have liked but Coleraine remain unbeaten on six points from their opening four games.

Glenavon have won one and drawn one of their first four outings and manager Gary Hamilton has called on his side to return to successfully deploying the tactics which have served them well in recent years.

'Get back to what we do best'

Gary Hamilton led Glenavon to a third-place finish in the league last season

"This is the same squad of players that finished third in the league last season so they have proved that they are good enough to compete in this league and have proved it for the past four or five years," said Hamilton.

"As much as we didn't bring many in during the summer we didn't lose anyone - it's the same players so we just have to get back to what we do best.

"That's when we press, we get at them, bite the ball. The sooner we get back to doing that the sooner we will pick up some results.

"If we play the way we can then other teams can start worrying about us but until we do that it's going to be a long time before we get a result.

"All the successful teams in this league get the ball back as quickly as possible."

Coleraine will be without suspended forward Eoin Bradley following his red card against Institute last week but add new signings Martin Gallagher, Aaron Jarvis and Nedas Maciulaitis to their squad.

Carrick will hope to bounce back from their 5-3 extra-time League Cup second round defeat by Premier Intermediate League side Bangor when they entertain Ballymena.

The Sky Blues boast four points from three games after going down to a last-gasp reverse at the hands of Glentoran last Saturday.