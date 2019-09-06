British Superbikes: Andy Reid ruled out of Oulton Park round by ankle injury

Andy Reid is in 11th place in this year's British Superstock 1000cc Championship

Northern Ireland rider Andy Reid will miss this weekend's round of the British Superstock 1000cc Championship because of an ankle injury.

The Jordanstown rider suffered the injury while battling for a podium finish at Cadwell Park two weeks ago.

Reid took the decision to pull out of this weekend's round following a meeting with Tyco BMW manager Philip Neill on Thursday.

The rider aims to be fit for the penultimate round at Donington Park.

That takes place on the first weekend of October with no superstock 1000cc action in the Assen round later this month.

Reid is in 11th place in this season's championship with his best finishes second places at Brands Hatch and Snetterton.