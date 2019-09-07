British Superbikes: Seeley second and Irwin seventh at Oulton Park

Alastair Seeley came in runner-up behind Jack Kennedy

Alastair Seeley finished second in the Supersport sprint event at Oulton Park on Saturday, with Glenn Irwin seventh in the first of three Superbike races.

Seeley was the early leader of his 12-lapper but fell back to fourth before moving up to second behind winner and championship leader Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy secured a 10th win in a row to lead Brad Jones by 62 points in the series, with Seeley a further 11 back.

Irwin is up to 13th in the Superbike standings headed by Josh Brookes.

Brookes took victory on Saturday and will seek to increase his advantage in Sunday's two races.

Glenn Irwin parted company with the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team to ride for Tyco BMW

Andrew Irwin remains sixth overall and in the final qualification position for the end-of-season Top Six Showdown despite crashing out on Saturday.

Both the Carrickfergus rider and Peter Hickman, who lies a point behind the Honda Racing man in seventh in the series, fell during the initial attempt to run the Superbike race which was red-flagged.

Another Northern Ireland rider, David Allingham, crashed out in the same incident which saw Irwin bite the dust.

Neither Andrew Irwin nor Hickman were able to take part in the re-start so neither were able to claim any points.

Dubliner Kennedy, who is Yamaha mounted, enjoyed a 3.3-second advantage over Seeley at the chequered flag in the Supersports.

Korie McGreevy was second and Eunan McGlinchey fourth in the British Superstock 600cc outing, leaving them second and third respectively in the championship standings.