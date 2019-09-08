World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins sprint race for Portimao double

Jonathan Rea has now won 11 races this season

Jonathan Rea followed up his victory in Saturday's World Superbike race one by winning the 10-lap Superpole sprint race at Portimao in Portugal on Sunday.

Kawasaki rider Rea completed a start-to-finish success, with Spaniard Alvaro Bautista blasting through the field to take second place on his Ducati.

Rea's 11th win of the season extended his series lead to 96 points before feature race two at 14:00 BST.

The Northern Irishman's winning margin over Bautista was two seconds.

Englishman Alex Lowes made up the final podium position on a Yamaha by finishing third.

"I knew I needed to get my head down from the start - that was my plan and my only chance to win," explained Rea after the race.

"I put two or three good laps together at the start and eked out a few tenths of a second every lap after that.

"I want to make this weekend count as we know this is one of the strongest circuits of the year for me and Kawasaki," added the 32-year-old.

Rea domination

Rea has now won eight of the last nine World Superbike races, including both feature and sprint events, as he chases a record fifth consecutive title.

He has also won nine successive races at the Portuguese circuit, being unbeaten at Portimao since his race two triumph back in 2014.

Rea secured doubles at the Portuguese circuit in 2018, 2017 and 2015, as well as that single race win five years ago.

Bautista, nursing a shoulder injury sustained at the last round at Laguna Seca in mid-July, worked his way up the field to claim nine points on Sunday morning.

The Spaniard won the first 11 races of the season to build a 61-point advantage over Rea but crashes at four consecutive rounds in Spain, Italy, Great Britain and the United States dealt a serious setback to his title chances.

After Sunday's race two the remaining rounds will be staged in France, Argentina and Qatar.