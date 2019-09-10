Darren Gleeson: Former Tipp goalkeeper named new Antrim hurling manager

Gleeson won two All-Ireland medals as a player with Tipperary

Darren Gleeson has been appointed as the new Antrim senior hurling manager.

The ex-Tipperary goalkeeper steps up to replace former boss Neal Peden, who has taken on a new director of hurling role with the county.

Gleeson was part of Peden's coaching team, as well as being goalkeeping coach with All-Ireland winners Tipp.

Lenny Harbinson, meanwhile, will continue in his role as manager of the Saffrons senior football team for a third term.

Gleeson, who won the All Ireland as a player with Tipp in 2010 and 2016, has been appointed on a three-year term and will announce his backroom team over the next few weeks.

As well as his All-Ireland medals as a player, Gleeson also won six Munster senior hurling titles and one national hurling league.

The 38-year-old collected an All Star Award in 2014 and was also nominated for the award the following two years.

In his coaching role with Tipperary, Gleeson worked under Liam Sheedy, who previously had a consultancy role with the Saffrons.