William Dunlop documentary to be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster

William Dunlop won seven Ulster Grand Prix races and took four victories at the North West 200

A documentary remembering the life of top road racer William Dunlop will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster at 12:30 BST on Sunday 15 September.

The programme, 'Remembering William Dunlop' will hear tributes to the Northern Ireland rider from family, friends and fellow riders.

Dunlop was killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 road races in July 2018.

The broadcast will also feature audio clips of some of his most famous races and tributes from race organisers.

Dunlop accumulated 108 Irish national road race successes and achieved victories at both the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix international events.

The programme, presented by Stephen Watson, will feature reflections on and memories of the late Ballymoney man's distinguished road racing career and offer an insight into his personality and family life.

Among the contributors are William's partner Janine Brolly, his mum Louise, plus fellow racers Glenn Irwin and Lee Johnston, ex-competitor Ryan Farquhar, Liam Beckett, his cousin Gary Dunlop, North West 200 Race Director Mervyn Whyte and Ulster Grand Prix clerk of the course Noel Johnston.

'Remembering William Dunlop' is part of Radio Ulster's 'Stories in Sound' series and after initial broadcast it will be available to listen to on the BBC Sounds app.