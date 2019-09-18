All-Ireland: CPA "concerned" about Tier 2 proposal

Dublin won their fifth successive All-Ireland title after beating Kerry in a replay at Croke Park

The Club Players' Association have said they are "concerned and disappointed" with the GAA's proposal for a Tier 2 All-Ireland Championship.

A decision on a two-tier All-Ireland, along with rule changes and alterations to the Super 8s, will made at a Special Congress in Cork on 19 October.

GAA President John Horan set up a Fixtures Calendar Review Taskforce in June to deal with scheduling issues.

The Taskforce was asked to have its report completed by November.

Issues surrounding the GAA's calendar were on the taskforce's agenda, including the structure of inter-county competitions and the time available for clubs.

The GAA announced earlier this year that All-Ireland club finals will be moved forward to January, and if the proposal to Special Congress is successful, the All-Ireland Qualifiers will only be open to teams from Divisions one and two, plus any Division three or four sides who reach their Provincial final.

The Tier 2 championship would be a straight knockout competition for the remaining teams.

CPA chairman Micheal Briody says that the taskforce's report must continue "unhindered"

"Since our earliest engagement with Croke Park we have argued against this sort of incremental change which has hampered real progress in improving the lot of all players," said CPA chairman Micheal Briody on the proposal for a two-tier All-Ireland.

"Now that we have in place a Fixtures Taskforce, surely we must give the people involved the respect to let them bring forward their considered recommendations within the agreed timeframe so our fixtures problem is addressed for all our players.

"The CPA has engaged fully with the Fixtures Taskforce since its formation, contributing feedback and analysis, and making available all materials and proposals that we have developed to date.

"This has all been done in good faith in the assumption that the Taskforce would be allowed to complete its work unhindered as directed. That appears now not to be the case.

"While we are disappointed that Special Congress is going ahead, we will continue to work within the Fixtures Taskforce to try and find a workable solution for club players from 2021."