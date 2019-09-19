Ross McQuillan: Armagh youngster joins Aussie Rules side Essendon

McQuillan is renowned for his blistering pace

Armagh youngster Ross McQuillan has made a move to Aussie Rules by joining Melbourne side Essendon.

The 20-year-old has signed as an international rookie until 2021 and will join former Tyrone minor Conor McKenna at the club.

St Patrick's club man McQuillan has featured in the National League for the Orchard County and was named in the Under-20 team of the year in 2018.

He has also represented Northern Ireland in basketball.

"After extensive sessions with Ross, we believe he has what it takes to become a successful AFL player given his lateral movement, skills on both sides of his body and kicking ability," said Essendon general manager Adrian Dodoro.

"Ross ran an outstanding time of 2.77 seconds for his 20-metre sprint, which would make him the quickest player on our list.

"Most importantly, Ross displays the Essendon values through his drive and determination to succeed. We look forward to officially welcoming Ross into the club when he arrives in November."

McKenna has established himself as a starter since joining 'The Bombers' in 2014, while Longford's Michael Quinn also played for Essendon in 2009-10.