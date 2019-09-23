Kevin Madden: Former Antrim forward joins Tyrone backroom team

Madden will be in the Red Hands camp for the 2020 season

Former Antrim forward Kevin Madden has joined Tyrone's backroom team.

Madden will become one of manager Mickey Harte's coaches having previously spent two years as assistant to Derry boss Damian Cassidy.

At club level, he has worked with former Antrim boss Liam Bradley at Glenullin, winning a Derry SFC title in 2007.

"He's a broad-based coach, he coaches the entirety of the game and he has managed clubs himself," said Harte.

"He knows what the game is all about and we're delighted to have him."

The Red Hands lost in the semi-finals of this year's All-Ireland Championship to Kerry, having been beaten by Donegal in the last four of the Ulster Championship.

Stephen O'Neill and Peter Donnelly have both left Harte's coaching team in recent months.