Graeme Irwin: 'BSB title my long-term plan and I want to race North West 200'

Irwin brothers Andrew, Graeme (centre) and Glenn have been competing in British Championships this season

Former British motocross champion Graeme Irwin says adding the British Superbike title to his CV is his "long-term plan" as he nears the end of his first season in tarmac racing.

Graeme, whose brothers Glenn and Andrew both compete in the BSB series, has been racing in the National Superstock 1000cc series in his maiden campaign.

"My ultimate aim is to be the first man to win both titles," said Graeme.

"The North West 200 is also definitely something I'm planning and want to do."

Glenn Irwin has won the last four Superbike races at the North West international roads event and his brother is keen to follow in his wheeltracks.

"It could be next year - you don't know what's round the corner but everything has to be right. I need a bike to do it for a start but I would love to race the North West 200," revealed Graeme, who was unable to defend the British motocross title he won in 2017 because of a wrist injury.

The Team 109 Kawasaki rider has achieved a best finish of 10th at the Cadwell Park round of the Superstock 1000 series in August during his rookie year.

Progress made in 'learning year'

Last weekend he secured a double success in a round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt.

Graeme won the opening event from Ulster Superbike regulars Alistair Kirk and Carl Phillips and then saw off Kirk and defending USBK champion Gerard Kinghan in the next big bike outing.

"I think a lot of people doubted my decision to go straight to the British Championship but I think I proved a point with those two wins. It was good racing and was really enjoyable.

"I am a complete beginner really, I've just been learning how to ride a bike on a short circuit, as well as learning the various tracks and how to get the bike set up.

"All in all, it's been a good year - I've progressed and taken steps forward. Now I want to keep improving, make strides over the winter and become a championship contender."