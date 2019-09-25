British Superbikes: Glenn Irwin parts company with Tyco BMW

Irwin experienced a difficult start to the BSB season

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin has parted company with the Tyco BMW British Superbike team.

The Carrickfergus rider joined the Moneymore-based outfit in July after splitting from JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Irwin recorded a best result of fifth place Oulton Park for BMW earlier this month.

"TAS Racing would like to thank Glenn Irwin for his input over the past four rounds with the Tyco BMW British Superbike team," a statement said.

"Following discussion, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the current agreement with immediate effect. TAS Racing wish Glenn every success with his future plans."

Irwin, who finished third in last year's championship, is currently 14th in this year's standings.