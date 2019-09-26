Gavin Devlin: Tyrone assistant given 24-week suspension for 'disruptive conduct by a supporter'

Devlin joined Mickey Harte's Tyrone backroom team in 2013
Devlin joined Mickey Harte's Tyrone backroom team in 2013

Tyrone assistant manager Gavin Devlin could miss several rounds of the county's 2020 league campaign after being handed a 24-week suspension.

The GAA's Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) imposed the sanction for 'disruptive conduct by a supporter' during a Tyrone v Down Under-15s game.

The incident took place on 27 July in a football academy tournament at Tyrone's training complex in Garvaghey.

Devlin has the option of taking the case to the Central Appeals Committee.

If the 24-week suspension is upheld, Devlin will miss a considerable part of the 2020 National Football League campaign in the spring.

He would also miss Tyrone's defence of the Dr McKenna Cup in January.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, Ardboe man Devlin has been part of Mickey Harte's backroom team since 2013.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport