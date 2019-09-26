Gavin Devlin: Tyrone assistant given 24-week suspension for 'disruptive conduct by a supporter'

From the section

Devlin joined Mickey Harte's Tyrone backroom team in 2013

Tyrone assistant manager Gavin Devlin could miss several rounds of the county's 2020 league campaign after being handed a 24-week suspension.

The GAA's Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) imposed the sanction for 'disruptive conduct by a supporter' during a Tyrone v Down Under-15s game.

The incident took place on 27 July in a football academy tournament at Tyrone's training complex in Garvaghey.

Devlin has the option of taking the case to the Central Appeals Committee.

If the 24-week suspension is upheld, Devlin will miss a considerable part of the 2020 National Football League campaign in the spring.

He would also miss Tyrone's defence of the Dr McKenna Cup in January.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, Ardboe man Devlin has been part of Mickey Harte's backroom team since 2013.