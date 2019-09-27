World Superbikes: Series leader Rea closing in on fifth successive title

Jonathan Rea has won 11 races this season

Jonathan Rea is closing in on becoming the first rider to win a fifth World Superbike title as he prepares to race at Magny-Cours this weekend.

The Northern Irishman comes into the French round with a 91-point lead over nearest challenger Alvaro Bautista.

Rea needs to out-score the Spaniard by 34 points over the three races this weekend to secure the crown.

That would give the Kawasaki rider an unassailable 125-point lead with two further rounds of the series to come.

The final two rounds will be staged in Argentina in mid-October and Qatar in late October.

At this stage a total of 186 points are available for the remaining nine races this season.

If Rea wins the title he will better Carl Fogarty's tally of four WSB titles and equal compatriot Joey Dunlop's achievement of five consecutive Formula One world titles between 1982 and 1986.

Rea has won 11 races this season, including two at the last round in Portugal, with Bautista occupying the top step of the podium on 15 occasions. Rea has won eight of the last 10 races.

The 32-year-old clinched double successes at Magny-Cours in 2018 and 2015 and picked up another victory in 2017.

Were he to win any race this weekend he will move above Noriyuki Haga as the most successful rider ever at the French circuit.

Rea was fastest in free practice on Friday, with further free practice and qualifying to come on Saturday before race one at 13:00 BST.

Bautista won the first 11 races of the season to build a 61-point advantage over Rea but crashes at four consecutive rounds in Spain, Italy, Great Britain and the United States dealt a serious setback to his title chances.