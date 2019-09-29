Antrim SHC final: Dunloy beat holders Cushendall 3-16 to 2-15 to reclaim county title

Nigel Elliott scored Dunloy's first goal just before half-time

Two late Seean Elliott goals lifted Dunloy to the Antrim SHC title with a 3-16 to 2-15 victory over holders Cushendall.

Elliott's quickfire double came at the end of an entertaining county showpiece in Ballycastle.

Fergus McCambridge scored Dall's only goal before Nigel Elliott found the back of the net for Dunloy's first of the afternoon.

Christy McNaughton scored a stoppage-time consolation for Cushendall.

Looking to dislodge the reigning champions, Dunloy got off to a strong start, with Nicky McKeague pointing over in the first minute.

Neil McManus was typically influential for Dall with some fine scores, but it was Fergus McCambridge who profited from Dunloy 'keeper Ryan Elliott's mistake for the game's first goal after 14 minutes.

McCambridge's punt from distance looked as though it would be gathered comfortably by Elliott, who misjudged the flight of the sliotar and failed to keep it out.

That goal made it 1-3 to 0-4 in Dall's favour but Dunloy's enthusiasm remained undimmed, with Conal Cunning twice firing over the bar before the 2017 champions got their goal on the stroke of half-time.

Neil McManus was influential but couldn't guide Cushendall to a second straight title

Trailing by a single point, Nigel Elliott gathered after Conor McKinley's punt up field, escaped the attention of Fred McCurry and shot past Conor McAllister to give the north Antrim side a well-timed jolt of momentum.

Shortly after the restart, there was redemption for Ryan Elliott, who produced a fine save to deny Paddy McGill from scoring Dall's second goal.

Found cleverly in space by McManus, McGill's shot was beaten out by Elliott, with McKinley able to pick up possession and fully clear the danger.

Cushendall continued to cause problems for the Dunloy defence, however, and should have had their second goal when McGill was presented with a great goal opportunity.

The Antrim forward looked destined to score only to be put off at the vital moment by some last-ditch Dunloy defending. McGill failed to get a clean connection and Dunloy cleared after a goalmouth scramble.

After trading scores for the best part of 20 minutes, Seean Elliott took the game by the scruff of the neck, turning McCurry before slamming his shot past McAllister.

A minute later, he scored again, poking home despite the challenges of three Dall defenders.

At the end, it was the men in green celebrating as Dunloy tasted county success for the 13th time.