John Finucane: GAA captain, goalkeeper and Lord Mayor

John Finucane has represented Antrim at county level

John Finucane says that Lamh Dhearg will relish playing Cargin in Sunday's Antrim SFC final after a semi-final win over Portglenone.

Finucane, who captains and plays in goal for Lamh Dhearg, is also the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Lamh Dhearg beat Portglenone by 2-8 to 0-9 in Monday's second semi-final replay between the sides at Ballymena.

Cargin will be seeking to defend their Antrim SFC title at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

"It's been difficult and a challenge at times," admitted Finucane on trying to balance GAA and his role as Lord Mayor.

"So far I've been able to bluff my way out of training and matches up to this point.

"I'll make sure I have very little in the diary for Sunday."

Cargin's Michael McCann scores a penalty past Finucane is the 2015 Antrim SFC final

Finucane's commitment has been praised by team-mate and former Antrim forward Paddy Cunningham.

"He's testament to what this team is about," said Cunningham.

"John is a captain, goalkeeper, groomsman and best friend.

"He's shown some commitment. He was in Boston last week on civil duty and he was straight back for the first replay.

"John leaves nothing unturned in terms of his own preparation and he's a real leader within the dressing room."

Cargin final 'a huge ask'

"It's been an exhausting three games," said Finucane, "I've never played in three games to get through a round in the championship, never mind a semi-final."

The first replay between the Lamh Dhearg and Portglenone was called off in dramatic fashion when a free-kicks shootout was halted with the sides still level, with a second replay called by Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana.

"It was terrible conditions for both teams so I'm just delighted to get over the line.

"I think we're all physically and mentally exhausted.

"It's going to be a huge ask against Cargin, they won the league and have been blowing teams away all year.

"They've had the freshness of not having to play a Championship match in 10 days while we have had three very heavy, hard games.

"It's a county final and we've worked very hard to get there.

"I think you can see it in the crowd at all the games, it gives such a buzz to the whole community and the entire club."