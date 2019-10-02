North West 200: Main race at Northern Ireland event will be Saturday 16 May

Irwin has won the last four Superbike races at the North West 200

The main race day at next year's North West 200 will take place on Saturday, 16 May.

The Northern Ireland event's bikes week will be from 10-16 May with opening practice on Tuesday, 12 May.

Final qualifying and evening racing will take place on Thursday, 14 May before Saturday's main race day.

This year's Saturday racing was disrupted by rain which prevented Glenn Irwin from having the chance to record a fifth successive Superbikes win.