Josh Elliott: NI rider parts company with OMG Suzuki with two BSB rounds to go

Josh Elliott won the opening race of the 2019 British Superbike Championship season

Northern Ireland British Superbike rider Josh Elliott has parted company with the OMG Suzuki team with two rounds of this year's series remaining.

The Fermanagh rider started the season in style by taking a win and a second place at Silverstone in April but has secured just 13 points since then.

The 25-year-old lies 16th in the championship standings.

"Naturally very frustrated and slightly confused at the way things have unfolded," said Elliott on Facebook.

"In any case I'd like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to join them during 2018 and we have had some great success since with race wins and multiple podiums in the Superstock class and of course sharing our debut Superbike podium and race win at Silverstone this year," added the Ballinamallard man.

"I wish them all the best for the future and thankyou to everyone who has supported me this season.

"Working hard now to secure a ride and focus on 2020."

Elliott won the British Superstock 1000cc title in 2015.