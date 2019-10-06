Antrim SFC final: Thrilling Cargin fightback forces replay against Lamh Dhearg

Lamh Dhearg captain and Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane made several saves to keep the west Belfast side in the game

The Antrim Senior Football Championship final will go to a replay after a 1-10 to 0-13 draw between Cargin and Lamh Dhearg at Corrigan Park.

Lamh Dhearg looked comfortable midway though the second half with a five-point lead, but Michael McCann's goal sparked a response from the holders.

Cargin chipped away into the Lamhs' advantage and Tomas McCann's late free forced a replay.

Lamh Dhearg needed two replays to beat Portglenone in their semi-final.

A potential option for the County Antrim board is to schedule the replay for next Saturday at Corrigan Park, with an eight-day rest rule in place for Ulster Club Championship games.

The winner of the replay is set to face Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly in the first round of the provincial championship on Sunday 20 October.

In a sun-soaked Corrigan Park, Paddy Cunningham and Thomas McCann exchanged early frees, before a flurry of points put Lamh Dhearg in control.

Declan Dunne, Ben Rice, an excellent Ryan Murray point and two frees from Cunningham stretched their advantage, with Cargin only stemming the flow through McCann's point five minutes before the break.

Belfast Lord Mayor and Lamh Dhearg captain John Finucane produced an outstanding save to keep out Michael Magill, tipping the forward's goalbound effort over the bar, before Cunningham restored the four-point margin with a free at the end of the half.

Cargin leave it late

Cunningham's trusty left boot nudged Lamh Dhearg further ahead after the restart, who then had Terry McCrudden black carded before McCann reduced the arrears with a free.

Finucane again denied Cargin, stopping the ball falling to the loitering Jamie Gribben at the back post, but the pressure from the 2018 holders was rewarded through Michael McCann's long-range point.

McCann then went one better and fired past the helpless Finucane 17 minutes into the second half to make the score 1-05 to 0-09.

The game was played in front of a packed crowd at Corrigan Park

Rice's third point of the game and a solo score from Eoin McKeown halted the Toome outfit's newfound momentum and Cargin's Paul McCann hit either side of Marc Jordan's point as the game opened up in the final 10 minutes.

Michael McCann made it a one-point game with three minutes to go, but Cunningham's sixth point of the game a minute later looked set to hand the Hannahstown team the title.

However, Tomas McCann hit his sixth point to set up a tense finale before Ryan Murray was black carded by referee Conall James Roberts in the final minute of normal time.

Cargin's hard work was rewarded with 30 seconds to go as McCann's long-range free split the posts to set up a replay.