World Superbikes: Laverty says 'you have to stand up for what is right' after withdrawing in Argentina

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty finished second in the World Superbike Championship in 2013

Eugene Laverty says Saturday's World Superbike race was "a chance to stand together" after withdrawing in Argentina along with five other riders.

The riders believed the track to be too dusty and dirty, with the track temperature too high.

The San Juan Villicum course was passed fit to race and 12 of the 18 riders scheduled to take part did compete in the event.

A 19th rider, Loris Baz, was ruled out through injury.

Laverty, Ryuichi Kiyonari, Marco Melandri, Chaz Davies, Leon Camier and Sandro Cortese were the riders who decided not to compete.

Sunday's WSBK programme consists of a Superpole race and second feature race, with all fit 18 riders expected to take part in cooler conditions.

Both Northern Irishman Laverty and England's Camier missed several rounds this season through injury after heavy crashes at Imola in May.

Some riders were still involved in a meeting with championship boss Gregorio Lavilla as the race got underway at 20:00 BST.

Once the race began riders visibly stayed on the cleaner, grippier parts of the course and Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista emerged as a comfortable winner ahead of recently crowned five-time world champion.

'You have to stand up for what is right'

The six riders who sat out the race in Argentina released a joint statement after the chequered flag:

"Racing motorcycles is our childhood dream, our passion and our livelihood. We want nothing more than to line up and give our best when the lights go out.

"However, sometimes you have to stand up for what is right, especially when it concerns rider safety.

"Twenty minutes before the opening of pit lane the majority of the WorldSBK riders (14 of 18) had a private meeting where we all agreed that we were not comfortable racing with the track conditions here in San Juan.

"The preferred option was to cancel today's race and go ahead tomorrow with two full length races under the cooler conditions forecast for Sunday, this option was expressed to the organisation. Again, the majority of riders agreed this was the best compromise.

Leon Camier missed six rounds of the 2019 season after sustaining injuries in a Superpole crash at Imola in May

"For several months everyone has been aware of the conditions we were likely to find in San Juan. Despite this, we arrived here to find a circuit that, in our opinion as riders, is not fit for purpose.

"This was confirmed by an FIM representative, who told us that this circuit falls short of the homologation requirements, even before the weekend began. There are multiple issues that fall short.

"Today was our opportunity to stand together as a group and demonstrate that we are only prepared to take the huge risks we do on circuits that meet the required safety standard of 2019.

"Due to various external pressures exerted on riders and personal interests, our group of 14 became fractured and our voice was not heard.

"Instead, the six of us were made to look like a disruptive minority unwilling to go racing, which was just not true.

"We put our faith in the organisers to make sure that each circuit we visit is fit for purpose, regardless of the challenges they may face in different geographical locations.

"Whatever challenges they face, it is our opinion that they should at least listen to the riders and be prepared to adapt the schedule during the weekend if it is in the interest of safety."

Championship organisers have not commented one the situation in race one.

Rea 'is our representative'

GoEleven Racing, Laverty's team, said they were "surprised and not aware" of the Northern Irishman's decision to sit out the race.

"The team, in agreement with the Promoter's decision, was ready to take part to race one to honour spectators, sponsors and the fans."

Laverty told Eurosport that he was "really disappointed" in five-time champion Jonathan Rea after his compatriot's decision to race.

"He is our representative as a world champion," added Laverty, "It's something I'm going to have to speak to him about afterwards."

Compatriots Rea and Laverty have been regular competitors in the World Superbike paddock

Rea, after finishing in second place, said: "It was a difficult race. We all knew the conditions of the track were not perfect.

"It was a tyre management race, like riding a wet tyre on a dry track. I was just going on the dirty stuff and made too many mistakes.

"I threw the kitchen sink at it at the end but it was too much.

"It's tough for everybody. It was one of those races you have to stay upright.

"I convinced myself they had cleared the track but as soon as the temperature came up it was so greasy out there."