Ulster Club SFC: Derrygonnelly into quarters after beating Cargin 0-12 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park

Conall Jones scored an early goal to help Derrygonnelly reach the quarter-finals

Derrygonnelly Harps will face Trillick in the Ulster Club SFC quarter-finals after beating Cargin 0-12 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park.

Two goals in five first-half minutes established a six-point half-time lead for the Fermanagh champions, but Cargin fought back in the second period.

Conall Jones and Gavin McGovern scored the goals as the blustery conditions played their part in west Belfast.

Harps will face Tyrone champions Trillick on 3 November.

More to follow.