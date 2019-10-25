Sunflower Trophy: Iddon edges out Cooper in Bishopscourt Superbike opener

From the section

Christian Iddon finished seventh in the British Superbike Championship to collect the Riders' Cup title

Christian Iddon edged out Richard Cooper to secure victory in the first Superbike race of the weekend at the Sunflower Trophy races at Bishopscourt.

The Tyco BMW rider took the chequered flag by 0.883 seconds from Buildbase Suzuki pilot Cooper on Friday.

National Superstock 1000cc champion Cooper enjoyed a 34-second lead over McAdoo Kawasaki-mounted Eunan McGlinchey, who completed the podium.

The feature Sunflower race, won by Cooper in 2018, will be on Saturday.

Stockport-born Bishopscourt lap record holder Iddon, 34, is competing in the event for the first time since 2016.

After Friday's action, 13 races will complete the race programme on Saturday.